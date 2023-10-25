Finding: Neural network capable of generalizing language like humans

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists have created a neural network capable of generalizing language like humans. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are as successful as humans at integrating newly learned words into existing vocabulary and using them in new contexts. This is a key aspect of human thinking known as systematic generalization.



The researchers gave the same task to the artificial intelligence model that powers the ChatGPT and found that, despite the chatbot’s uncanny ability to communicate in a human-like manner, it performed much worse than the new neural network or humans in the test.



The work, published Oct. 25 in the journal Nature, could lead to machines that interact with humans more naturally than even today’s best artificial intelligence systems. While systems based on large language models like ChatGPT work well for communication in many contexts, they have significant gaps and inconsistencies in others.



Source: Nature

