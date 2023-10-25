Study: India’s big drought relief plan could reduce rainfall

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A massive plan to link several Indian rivers and divert large amounts of water for irrigation could reduce rainfall in already stressed areas, according to a paper published last month in Nature Communications. The study shows that water transfer could affect the climate systems that drive India’s monsoons, reducing September rainfall by up to 12% in some states across the country.

According to Nature, this paper is part of a series of independent studies on the controversial plan. Some scientists warn that there is too little information on the environmental impact of the river construction project to implement it.

