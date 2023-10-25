Study: India’s big drought relief plan could reduce rainfall

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A massive plan to link several Indian rivers and divert large amounts of water for irrigation could reduce rainfall in already stressed areas, according to a paper published last month in Nature Communications. The study shows that water transfer could affect the climate systems that drive India’s monsoons, reducing September rainfall by up to 12% in some states across the country.
According to Nature, this paper is part of a series of independent studies on the controversial plan. Some scientists warn that there is too little information on the environmental impact of the river construction project to implement it.
India’s water ministry plans to build a network of 15,000 kilometers of canals and thousands of reservoirs to transfer 174 billion cubic meters of water each year – roughly equivalent to the annual water use of neighboring Pakistan – from water-rich areas to those in need. The authors of the study write that the goal of the project “is to store on land the largest amount of water that previously entered the oceans from river basins to meet the growing water needs of the country.”
Source: Nature