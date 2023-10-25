English
Report: USA antisemitic incidents up about 400% since Israel-Palestine war began

SHAFAQNA- Antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by about 400% since Israel-Palestine war began, advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said.

The advocacy group’s data – which showed a 388% rise in antisemitic incidents in the US between Oct. 7 and Oct. 23 over the prior year – comes amid monitoring by American authorities of domestic threats due to the conflict.

Antisemitism was already rising in the USA before the war. Nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2022, more than in any year since ADL began tracking the issue in 1979. About 190 of those were directly linked to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

