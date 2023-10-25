Study: Frequent fried food consumption slightly increases risk of anxiety and depression

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- People who frequently eat fried foods have a 12% increased risk of anxiety and a 7% increased risk of depression compared to those who don’t eat fried foods, according to a new study. This connection was especially evident when eating fries. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).



According to PsyPost, depression and anxiety are the two most common mental disorders. People who suffer from one of these disorders often also suffer from the other. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the proportion of the global population suffering from anxiety and depression is estimated to have increased by approximately 27%.



Frying is a popular cooking method that is widely used both in restaurants and when preparing dishes at home. However, studies have shown that the frying process can alter the nutritional composition of foods and lead to the formation of various dangerous chemicals. This chemical is acrylamide. It is formed when frying carbohydrate-rich foods such as potatoes.

Epidemiological studies have shown that long-term use of acrylamide is associated with an increased risk of neurological disorders, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression. In higher concentrations, the substance also has a neurotoxic effect.

Source: PsyPost

