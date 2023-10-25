English
Oxfam: Starvation used as a ‘weapon of war’ on civilians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Starvation is being used as a weapon of war against Gaza civilians  after Israel cut off supplies of food, water, electricity and fuel to the territory, Oxfam said.

The international agency analysed UN’s data and found that just 2 per cent of food that would have been delivered has entered Gaza since the total siege – which tightened the existing blockade – was imposed on 9 October. While a small amount of food aid has been allowed in, no commercial food imports have been delivered.

As the escalation of the conflict extends to its 19th day, a staggering 2.2 million people are now in urgent need of food. Prior to the hostilities, 104 trucks a day would deliver food to the besieged Gaza Strip, one truck every 14 minutes.

Despite 62 trucks of aid being allowed to enter southern Gaza via the Rafah crossing since the weekend, only 30 contained food and in some cases, not exclusively so. This amounts to just one truck every three hours and 12 minutes since Saturday (21 Oct. 2023).

