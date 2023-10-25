English
International Shia News Agency
Israel to deny visas to UN’s officials after Guterres’ critical comments

SHAFAQNA- Israel has announced that it will deny visas to UN’s officials following the secretary-general’s critical comments on its occupation and siege of Palestinian territories.

UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ speech during a high-level session with the Security Council, where he criticised Israel’s violations of international law in Gaza, has further escalated tensions between Israel and the United Nations.

Israel announced on Wednesday (25 Oct. 2023) that it would be denying visas to UN’s officials. Gilad Erdan Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, told the Israeli military’s Army Radio that Israel “will refuse to issue visas to UN’s representatives.” “We have already refused a visa for Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths,” Erdan said.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

