English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Hakim: International community bears responsibility for suffering of women & children in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA – Seyyed Ammar Hakim Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, discussed Iran-Iraq relations and strategies for enhancing them in line with the interests of both nations during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Iran. The delegation was Headed by Ibrahim Azizi Vice-chairman of the Security and Defense Commission of the Islamic Council.

This meeting took place in the office of the Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad. Hakim reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He emphasized that all Iraqi factions share a unified stance regarding the right of the Palestinian people to live in their own country and to end the displacement of Palestinians.

Furthermore, Hakim stressed the urgency of halting attacks on the Gaza Strip, protecting the lives of civilians, and ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He held the international community accountable for the deaths of women, children, and the elderly caused by the Israeli regime’s military equipment, brutally employed against innocent and defenseless individuals.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Regional Expert: “Israel Cannot Annex Gaza”

asadian

WHO: There are no security guarantees for delivering aid to hospitals in north Gaza

asadian

Former Diplomat: Possibility of an “Immediate Ceasefire” Exists

asadian

UN: At least 42% of housing units in Gaza destroyed or damaged by Israeli air raids

asadian

Israeli Airstrikes Destroy 31 Mosques in Gaza Since Oct. 7

asadian

Government Information Office in Gaza: 70% of the population is displaced from their homes & 1450 people still trapped under debris

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.