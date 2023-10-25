Hakim: International community bears responsibility for suffering of women & children in Gaza

SHAFAQNA – Seyyed Ammar Hakim Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, discussed Iran-Iraq relations and strategies for enhancing them in line with the interests of both nations during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Iran. The delegation was Headed by Ibrahim Azizi Vice-chairman of the Security and Defense Commission of the Islamic Council.

This meeting took place in the office of the Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad. Hakim reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He emphasized that all Iraqi factions share a unified stance regarding the right of the Palestinian people to live in their own country and to end the displacement of Palestinians.

Furthermore, Hakim stressed the urgency of halting attacks on the Gaza Strip, protecting the lives of civilians, and ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He held the international community accountable for the deaths of women, children, and the elderly caused by the Israeli regime’s military equipment, brutally employed against innocent and defenseless individuals.

Source: Shafaqna Persian