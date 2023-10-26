Israel launches Gaza land incursion & ramps up West Bank raids

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army says it conducted an overnight ground raid inside Gaza targeting Hamas positions. President Biden faces backlash for questioning the Gaza death toll and describing the deaths of innocent Palestinians in the besieged enclave as “the price of waging war”.

Russia-led UN’s Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip fails shortly after Moscow and Beijing vetoed a resolution put forward by Washington. At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since October 7.

Al Jazeera condemns Israel’s “indiscriminate assault” on Gaza after family members of Al-Jazeera’s Gaza Bureau Chief Wael Dahdouh are killed in an air raid.

