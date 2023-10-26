UN Acknowledges Israel’s Responsibility for Killing of Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA- Al-Jazeera welcomed the findings of the Independent International Investigative Committee of the United Nations, which recognised that Israeli forces used “lethal force without justification” when they shot and killed Al-Jazeera’s Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, violating her “right to life”.

“Al-Jazeera Media Network welcomed the findings of the Independent International Investigative Committee of the United Nations in connection to the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, Al-Jazeera correspondent in Palestine. Based on these findings, the Network is calling to take swift action to ensure justice for her and hold her killers accountable,” the network’s statement read.

The UN’s Commission’s report left no room for doubt and declared that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) employed “lethal force without justification” in targeting the late Abu Akleh. This report was finalised before the onset of the current, most deadly round of war against Palestine in years.

