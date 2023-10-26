Turkish President-Pope Francis discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over the phone

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Erdogan-Pope Francis spoke over the phone on escalating human rights violations in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, said Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which have no justification in any sacred text, have reached the level of a massacre, and that it is shameful for the international community to turn a blind eye to them. He stressed that all states should raise their voices against this humanitarian tragedy.

In the region that houses holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions – including Francis’ faith – lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders, Erdogan told the pope.

