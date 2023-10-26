English
UN’s Chief responds after Israel threatens to reject visas for UN’s officials

SHAFAQNA- United Nations Secretary-General  has rejected Israel’s “misrepresentations” of his remarks after he condemned Tel Aviv at the for its “clear violations of international law” during a Security Council meeting.

“I am shocked by misrepresentations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas,” Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday (25 Oct. 2023) after a wave of outrage by the Israeli government.

Addressing the issue, Guterres on Wednesday said it was “necessary to set the record straight, especially out of respect for the victims and their families.”

A day earlier, in what was Guterres’ toughest address on the ongoing war in Gaza, the UN’s Chief stated that there were clear violations of international humanitarian law but fell short of mentioning Israel by name.

