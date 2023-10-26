UN: General Assembly convenes emergency meeting on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (26 Oct. 2023) held emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine conflict, amid a continuing deadlock at the Security Council, and conditions in the besieged enclave of Gaza growing more dire by the hour.

An emergency United Nations General Assembly meeting has been called by Jordan after the Security Council failed to agree on a resolution to the conflict.

Nine Arab nations have issued a joint statement against the targeting of civilians and the violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

Assembly’s President: Protect and save lives ‘

Assembly’s President Francis underscored that the pre-eminent priority of the collective UN’s membership “must be to protect and to save civilian lives.”

“All parties to this conflict must abide by international humanitarian law, and immediately create the necessary conditions to allow for an opening of humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip,” he said, emphasizing that urgently needed lifesaving assistance must reach those in need.

He also praised the work of UN personnel in Gaza, offering condolences to the families of the 35 UNRWA staff members who were killed since the start of the crisis.

Palestine’s Mansour urges members to choose peace at UNGA

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged members to vote for peace in an emotional address.

“This selective outrage is outrageous and needs to stop – and needs to stop now. “These people who you watch on your screens for a few minutes of your day every night while they are being slaughtered have survived decades of military occupation.

“A 16-year-long blockade and five wars in the Gaza Strip. They built and rebuilt and rebuilt their lives and their homes, again and again against all odds despite tremendous suffering.”

“I appeal to all of you to vote to stop the killing. Vote for humanitarian aid to reach those whose very survival depends on it. Vote to stop this madness.

“You have a chance to do something, to give an important signal; choose justice, not vengeance; choose to defend the law, not justify its breach; choose peace, not more wars. Vote to put an end to almost three weeks of the worst double standards we have seen in decades.

Israel: War on Gaza has “nothing to do with the Palestinians

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, told members of the Security Council the war on Gaza has “nothing to do with the Palestinians” – as it’s all about the Hamas attack on October 7, which began with a rocket barrage.

“The rockets were only cover for the pogrom that followed. Barbaric Hamas terrorists invaded Israel from the sea, the land, and the air. They came with one purpose: to savagely murder every living thing they encountered. Hamas Nazi murderers went from house to house with hitlists – a thoroughly planned, willful, premeditated attack,” Erdan said.

In a post on X, Israel’s permanent Ambassador to the UN said his delegation “will not rest until every ambassador to the UN sees with his own eyes the atrocities committed by the monsters of Hamas”.

He linked to a video of his delegation handing out print outs, with a QR code connected to a video. The papers were distributed onto the desk of UN’s member states ahead of the General Assembly’s emergency session on the Israel-Hamas war.

Jordan: We must stand for peace

On behalf of the Arab Group, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said “there is no room for grey areas”.

“We must stand for peace, our human values and the UN’s Charter,” he said. “History will judge us. Say no to war. Say no to the killing. Call out war crimes.”

As the killing continues, he said the Israeli Government have cabinet members that call for “wiping out Palestinians from the face of this Earth”. “Israel is making Gaza a hell on Earth,” he said. “The trauma will haunt generations to come.”

Source: Aljazeera, news.un.org

