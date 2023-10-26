More than 114 million people displaced worldwide according to UN

SHAFAQNA- More than 114 million people are estimated to be displaced worldwide, according to the United Nations.

“The number of people displaced by war, persecution, violence and human rights violations globally is likely to have exceeded 114 million at the end of September,” UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, said on Wednesday (25 Oct. 2023), marking an increase of 5.6 million from the end of last year. The tally is the highest ever recorded by the agency since it began registering data in 1975.

UNHCR noted that in the first half of 2023, the main causes of displacement were conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; humanitarian strife in Afghanistan; and natural disasters and instability in Somalia.

Source: Al-Jazeera

