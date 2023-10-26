English
International Shia News Agency
Amnesty calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The UK-based rights group called for immediate ceasefire to halt the mounting death toll and ensure crucial aid reaches Gaza.

“Serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, by all parties to the conflict continue unabated. In the face of such unprecedented devastation and suffering, humanity must prevail,” said Amnesty’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.

Warning that an Israeli ground offensive could have “cataclysmic consequences for Gaza’s civilians”, Amnesty urged the international community to call for an immediate ceasefire. It also reiterated its call to end the 16-year blockade on Gaza, the immediate release of all civilian hostages.

Source: Al-Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

