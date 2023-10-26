Study: Simple dietary changes can reduce carbon emissions and improve health

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Small dietary changes–chicken instead of beef, plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk—can significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve the healthiness of your diet, according to a new study.



Simple changes like switching from beef to chicken milk or consuming plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk can reduce the carbon footprint in the American diet, according to a new study by a Tulane University researcher and published in the journal Nature Food, while also increases the quality of diet by 35% and the quality of diet by 4-10%. Science Daily reported.

These results underscore the potential of the “small changes” approach, which researchers say could encourage more consumers to adopt greener eating habits. Food production is responsible for 25-33% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, with beef production being the leading culprit.

