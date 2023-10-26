Saudis plan to attract 100 million tourists per year

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is setting out to attract more than 30 million pilgrims and 100 million tourists every year as part of its ambitious Vision 2030 economic reform plan, a major investment forum has been told.

The untapped potential of the tourism sector lies at the heart of this transformation program, promising not only economic prosperity and diversification, but also a cultural renaissance and heritage enrichment.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Al-Jasser recently told a session of the Saudi-European Investment Forum in Riyadh: “The Kingdom aims to increase the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to over 30 million and tourists to more than 100 million annually in alignment with Vision 2030 goals

Source: arabnews

