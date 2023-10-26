English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudis plan to attract 100 million tourists per year

0

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is setting out to attract more than 30 million pilgrims and 100 million tourists every year as part of its ambitious Vision 2030 economic reform plan, a major investment forum has been told.

The untapped potential of the tourism sector lies at the heart of this transformation program, promising not only economic prosperity and diversification, but also a cultural renaissance and heritage enrichment.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Al-Jasser recently told a session of the Saudi-European Investment Forum in Riyadh: “The Kingdom aims to increase the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to over 30 million and tourists to more than 100 million annually in alignment with Vision 2030 goals

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Sudan: Warring sides resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia extends e-visa pool to 6 new countries

asadian

Madinah: Sweet business booms with date season

asadian

Saudis suspend normalization negotiations with Israel amid Gaza massacre

asadian

Expert: Saudi Arabia can follow up “demands of Palestinian rights” in a favorable way

asadian

Saudi Arabia starts testing hydrogen train project

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.