New drinking water filtration method could be used in disaster areas

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists have developed a new method that converts seawater into drinking water, which could be useful in disaster areas with limited electricity.



The most common method for removing salt (sodium chloride) from seawater is reverse osmosis, which uses a porous membrane that allows water molecules to pass through but not salt. However, this method requires high pressure and a significant amount of electricity. The membrane often clogs, reducing the efficiency of the process. Science Daily reported.



Developed by a team of scientists from the University of Bath, Swansea University and the University of Edinburgh, this new technology does not use external pressure, but instead uses small amounts of electrical energy to attract chloride ions across the incoming membrane to positively charged electrode.

This forces the water molecules out at the same time as the chloride, similar to a piston. Sodium ions, on the other hand, remain on the other side of the membrane and are attracted to the negatively charged electrode. The chloride ions are then returned to the chamber along with the salt water and the process is repeated, gradually allowing more water molecules to pass through.



Source: Science Daily

