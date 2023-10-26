Sudan: Warring sides resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Sudan’s warring parties have resumed peace talks in Saudi Arabia. The warring sides announced on October 25 that they had accepted an invitation to resume negotiations.
The talks are taking place “in partnership” with representatives of the African Union and the East African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), led by close USA’s partner Kenya, according to Riyadh.
The host country in a statement called on negotiators to abide by an earlier agreement announced on May 11 to protect civilians, as well as a short-term ceasefire agreement signed on May 20.
Source: The New Arab