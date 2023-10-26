Israel-Palestine war could threaten fragile economies of 3 surrounding countries

SHAFAQNA- Economic crises are rippling through the countries bordering Israel, raising the conflict worsens the financial health and political stability of Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon and creates problems well beyond.

Each of the three countries is up against differing economic pressures that led the International Monetary Fund to warn in a September report that they could lose their “socio-political stability.”

That warning came shortly before Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October with the ensuing war and Israeli bombardment of Gaza that has killed Palestinians. Gaza has been under Israeli siege since 2007.

The war has created the prospect of economic chaos. The possible fallout is now starting to be recognized by world leaders and policy analysts

Source: newarab

