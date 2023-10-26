Scotland: Celtic fans displayed Palestine flags at Champions League match against Atletico Madrid

SHAFAQNA- Fans of Scotland’s Celtic Football Club have defied their club’s appeal and displayed thousands of Palestine flags before Wednesday’s (25 Oct. 2023) Champions League match.

Hours ahead of the match, the club issued a statement saying both teams’ players and coaching staff would wear black armbands “as a show of respect and support for all those affected by the conflict [between Israel and Palestine],” but told fans to refrain from displaying their support in the stands.

However, fans paid no heed to the directives and held up thousands of Palestine flags ahead of kick-off and continued to wave them during the match.

Fans at the North Curve section of the stadium prepared a tifo – a choreographed display – of the Palestine flag and unfurled large flags behind the home team’s goal during the first half of the match.

Several thousand fans in other parts of the stadium held up a sea of smaller flags as they sang along to the famous football anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and shouted slogans in support of Palestine before the match got under way.

Source: Al-Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com