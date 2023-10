SHAFAQNA- Two people were killed and nine others were injured in an explosion happened in Dasht Barchi area of Kabul on Thursday (26 Oct. 2023) evening and said the blast took place in a market.

Spokesman of Kabul Police said that the injured people have been taken to hospital. Police investigation team has arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion, he said.

Source: Ariana News

