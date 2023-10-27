Poll: Almost half of Israelis want to hold off invading Gaza

7SHAFAQNA- Almost half of Israelis want the government to hold off invading the Gaza Strip, according to the latest poll conducted by Maariv.

The Israeli daily surveyed a representative sample of 522 adult Israelis. When they were asked if the country’s army should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29 percent agreed while 49 percent said “it would be better to wait” and 22% were undecided. In Maariv’s October 19 poll, 65% of Israelis supported a major ground offensive.

“It is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the hostages, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift [in opinion],” Maariv wrote

Source: aljazeera

