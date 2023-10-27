English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Poll: Almost half of Israelis want to hold off invading Gaza

0

7SHAFAQNA- Almost half of Israelis want the government to hold off invading the Gaza Strip, according to the latest poll conducted by Maariv.

The Israeli daily surveyed a representative sample of 522 adult Israelis. When they were asked if the country’s army should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 29 percent agreed while 49 percent said “it would be better to wait” and 22% were undecided. In Maariv’s October 19 poll, 65% of Israelis supported a major ground offensive.

“It is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the hostages, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift [in opinion],” Maariv wrote

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

Gaza: Al-Abyad Mosque in Palestinian refugee camp destroyed

asadian

UN Warned Many More Will Die in Gaza Siege

asadian

Aljazeera: Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks ‘at advanced stage

asadian

UN: Gaza is being strangled

asadian

USA forces carry out raids against targets in eastern Syria

asadian

Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza during second ground raid in as many days

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.