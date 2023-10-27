Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza during second ground raid in as many days

SHAFAQNA- Israel carries out second ground raid inside besieged Gaza in as many days as bombardment continues.

Israel conducts second ground raid into northern Gaza with air support. The overnight incursion was backed by fighter jets and drones that hit targets in Shujaiya area, Israel’s army says.

The Israeli army, backed by fighter jets and drones, has carried out a second limited ground raid into Gaza in as many days and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, according to its military, as it prepares for a widely expected ground invasion.

The Israeli military said on Friday (27 Oct. 2023) that ground forces entered Gaza overnight and struck dozens of Hamas targets during its raid in the Shujaiya area.

It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in the neighbourhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, and that its soldiers exited the territory after several hours without suffering any casualties.

“The raid began yesterday in broad daylight … it ended successfully in the hours of this morning,” the Israeli army’s spokesperson said.

Black-and-white footage released by the Israeli army showed a column of armoured vehicles as a thick cloud of dust billowed into the sky after the strikes.

The army conducted a similar ground operation using tanks and infantry the previous night in the northern part of the Palestinian territory; it said its ground forces battled fighters and struck antitank missile firing positions in an operation that lasted hours.

Israeli military officials, on several occasions, have confirmed the army’s readiness to conduct a large-scale ground operation in Gaza, but are awaiting a green light from the Israeli politicians.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com