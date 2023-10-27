English
USA forces carry out raids against targets in eastern Syria

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claims the strikes are a response to a series of attacks against USA’s personnel in Iraq and Syria. Austin claimed on Thursday (26 Oct. 2023) that the USA’s military struck two facilities in eastern Syria.

“The precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against USA’s personnel in Iraq and Syria. It is worth noting that rockets were launched toward the US base in the al-Omar oil field northeast of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, shortly after the airstrike, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.

Sources to Al Mayadeen said that 6 rockets were launched from the Syrian Dessert, specifically from the area between Al-Mayadin and Al-Bukamal. Furthermore, sources confirmed that the area targeted by the USA’s airstrikes does not contain any weapons storage facilities.

Source: ALmayadeen

