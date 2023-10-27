English
UN: Gaza is being strangled

SHAFAQNA- Only a “handful” of aid convoys have been allowed into Gaza and the situation for besieged and bombed Palestinians is spiralling out of control, says Philippe Lazzarini Commissioner-General of the UN’s Palestine refugees agency. “Gaza is being strangled.”

Hamas claims responsibility for rocket attack that hit Tel Aviv building, wounding three people.
Gaza’s Health Ministry has published the names of thousands of Palestinians killed in the Israeli attacks, saying “behind every number is a story of a person”, after USA’s President Biden questioned the reliability of its death toll.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, as Israel promises to continue raids into Palestinian territories. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Source: aljazeera

