Aljazeera: Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks ‘at advanced stage

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera sources say negotiations, mediated by Qatar, on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas are “progressing and at an advanced stage

The report on negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas officials in Qatar progressing comes in line with Israel’s recent readiness to pay a price for the release of hostages, America’s concern over the implications of a land invasion in Gaza, and Palestine’s imminent need for a ceasefire.

In recent days, the Israeli public’s opinion has also begun pressuring the government to hold off on invading Gaza to ensure the release of hostages. But any ceasefire talk has come with serious guarantees. That’s where the Qataris come in as mediators, to ensure the Israelis and Hamas fulfil any obligations. It is going to be key for all parties to play by the same rules.

Source: Aljazeera