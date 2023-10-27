English
Sweden deports Iraqi immigrant who burned the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-Swedish media outlets reported that Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika, who burned the holy Quran has not had his residence permit renewed and will be deported and banned from returning to Sweden for five years.

Momika told TV4, a Swedish TV channel, that the immigration department did not renew his residence permit.

The immigration department in Sweden decided to expel Momika from the country, indicating that a fixed-term residence permit was approved for the period from October 25, 2023, to April 16, 2024, due to some obstacles to implementing immediate deportation, according to TV4.

On April 16, 2024, Momika will be banned from returning to Sweden for five years.

Momika, 37, sparked widespread anger in many countries and Islamic organizations after he organized several demonstrations in which he burned and desecrated copies of the Holy Quran in different places in Sweden.

Source: iraqinews

