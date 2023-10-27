English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Over 5,000 Afghans return home in one day

0

SHAFAQNA-Over 5,000 Afghan migrants had returned home in one day from Pakistan and Iran.

The ministry of migrant affairs said in a statement that 5,179 people had returned home. Of those, 3,591 returned through Islam Qala Herat border crossing and another 1,585 returned from Pakistan through Spin Boldak crossing.

These returnees crossed at the border voluntarily, while some were forced deportations.

A number of immigrants were found to be needy and vulnerable and were referred to the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in order to receive help.

However, undocumented migrants in Pakistan have only a few days to leave the country following Islamabad’s decision to expel all unregistered refugees after November 1. This will affect over 1.3 million Afghans.

Source: ariananews

Related posts

Afghanistan: Explosion killed 2 people in Kabul

asadian

Bennett reports to UNGA: Afghanistan is facing many challenges

asadian

UNFPA: 7500 pregnant women affected by Herat earthquakes

asadian

Herat earthquake: In some villages only trees left standing

asadian

“United Front of Afghanistan” announced existence against Taliban

asadian

Afghanistan: Families need urgent assistance to withstand harsh winter after earthquakes

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.