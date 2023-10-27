Over 5,000 Afghans return home in one day

SHAFAQNA-Over 5,000 Afghan migrants had returned home in one day from Pakistan and Iran.

The ministry of migrant affairs said in a statement that 5,179 people had returned home. Of those, 3,591 returned through Islam Qala Herat border crossing and another 1,585 returned from Pakistan through Spin Boldak crossing.

These returnees crossed at the border voluntarily, while some were forced deportations.

A number of immigrants were found to be needy and vulnerable and were referred to the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in order to receive help.

However, undocumented migrants in Pakistan have only a few days to leave the country following Islamabad’s decision to expel all unregistered refugees after November 1. This will affect over 1.3 million Afghans.

Source: ariananews