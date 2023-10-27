English
5,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa amid Israeli restrictions

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities on Friday restricted the entry of Palestinians into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, allowing only around 5,000 Palestinians to perform the Friday prayer in the mosque.

Minor skirmishes reported between Palestinians, Israeli forces who prevented them from entering to mosque.

An official from the Waqf Department in Jerusalem informed Anadolu that these restrictions have been in place for the third consecutive Friday, leading to the yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque appearing empty of worshippers.

The Israeli police permitted only elderly Palestinians holding Jerusalem IDs to enter the mosque.

