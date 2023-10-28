English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Najaf Airport closed until further notice

Najaf Airport closed

SHAFAQNA- Due to issues with the runway, Najaf Airport is closed, and all flights at the airport have been canceled.

According to Shafaqna, citing Alforat, this airport will be closed for an initial period of 3 days to repair the potholes at the beginning of the runway for aircraft landings.

Alforat has reported: “The airport closure was carried out without informing airline companies and passengers, preventing most passengers from entering the main airport gate, leading to crowding in front of the airport door and causing dissatisfaction and frustration among passengers.”

Read the news on Alforat news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

