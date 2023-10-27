Israeli ground forces ‘expanding operations’ in Gaza as bombing increases

SHAFAQNA-Israeli bombing of Gaza, particularly in the north of the enclave, increases in its intensity as communications in the enclave are cut, military spokesperson says Israeli ground forces “expanding operations”.

The devastated Strip is currently without internet and telecommunication services, completely cut of from the world.

To add to the horrors in Gaza caused by the ongoing Israeli violent aggression, massive regions in the Strip suffered from complete internet outage, while its largest communications service provider announced that it had shut down all operations across Gaza after Israeli war jets destroyed the company’s remaining infrastructure.

Source: aljazeera, Almayadeen