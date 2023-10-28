Palestinian Health Ministry: 166 unsafe births occur daily in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The western border added: “More than 130 premature infants dependent on incubators are at risk of death due to a lack of facilities and electricity shortages.”

According to Shafqna, Anadolu wrote: “In a detailed report on the consequences of Israel’s attacks on the health sector in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health added: More than 130 premature babies who depend on the incubator are at risk of death because of facilities and electricity shortages.”

According to this report, the Ministry emphasized: “Israeli authorities have requested the evacuation of 24 hospitals with a total capacity of 2,000 beds in the northern Gaza Strip.”

This Palestinian institution has predicted: “The Turkish hospital in Gaza that treats cancer patients may have to cease its operations within the next 48 hours due to a severe fuel shortage. Approximately 9,000 patients in this hospital rely on chemotherapy.”

