Promotion of ‘political deal culture’ and dying democracy in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA | by AK Haq- The frequent changes in the political landscape in Pakistan over the past few months have confirmed the impression that the political parties in the strong grip of the establishment are turning to the people for their weaknesses instead of turning to the people for electoral success. Then they are looking towards the powerful circles.

Following the violent protests on May 9, the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the toughest crackdown on other leaders and activists of his party and now the leader of his rival party, Muslim League-N, Mian Nawaz Sharif. Repatriation are some of the most obvious examples, on the basis of which political pundits say that the power in Pakistan will continue to be placed on the head of the person who deals with the establishment.

Promotion of ‘drawing room politics’

Political affairs analyst Javed Farooqi while talking to media said that the role of the establishment in Pakistan has become much stronger and clearer than in the past. He said, “Political parties understand that the support of the people alone is not enough to come to power. Therefore, almost all major political parties are willing to compromise with the establishment.

Javed Farooqui says that the disadvantage of political parties relying on the establishment instead of the people is that the political parties are getting used to convenience and organizing their parties at the grassroots level, maintaining regular and effective communication with the people and To be fair, parties do not feel the need to hold elections.

According to him, the ‘deal culture’ in Pakistan fosters drawing room politics. According to Javed Farooqui, the government is given to the political parties by ‘managing’ them without working hard and running, “There is also an impression that sometimes political parties also show public power, usually so that the establishment can be controlled.” He can be pressured to deal with them.

Nawaz Sharif accused of ‘deal’

Some time ago, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stormy visit to Sindh province and his father Asif Zardari’s camp in Punjab are said to mirror some such ambitions. In recent days, the discussion of the deal started in Pakistan when two major parties of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party, alleged that Mian Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan by making a deal with the establishment.

No one knows the details of what deal Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan with, but the way Pakistan became a caretaker government of the will of the Muslim League Noon, the cases of the leaders of the Noon League ended, just as Nawaz Sharif was removed from the Islamabad High Court. Security bail was obtained, just as the accountability court suspended their warrants and stopped them from arresting them on their return home, NAB surprisingly did not oppose them in the court, NADRA staff reached the airport for their biometrics. A helipad was built for them in Lahore.

Senior police officers welcomed him with official protocol. The kind of security arrangements made for them. All this reinforced the impression that they returned to the country after settling deals with powerful circles. Javed Farooqui recalled that when Benazir Bhutto returned to the country, she had to face a tragedy, “but the atmosphere we saw on Nawaz Sharif’s arrival seems to have something black in it.”

Election or formality?

Some political observers believe that the political history of Pakistan contains many examples of this deal culture. Many politicians including Benazir Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi sometimes formed alliances, made compromises and came to power at the behest of powerful circles.

Analyst Salman Abid said, “One of the disadvantages of the deal culture is that the election becomes a formality and the result of the election is known to everyone before the election.” He who will not come to power with the support of the people, why will he work for the people, he will obey the words of the one on whose shoulders he came to power.

He further said, “From the beginning, it is being seen that some politicians, political parties, and the establishment work together to decide matters in favor of someone or against someone.” Then the whole political system is decorated on this basis. According to him, everyone including the establishment, politicians, judiciary, bureaucracy and media have played their role in strengthening the deal culture.

Demand for provision of equal opportunities

According to political experts, the news of PML-N’s alleged deal with the establishment has raised the concern of other parties and they are demanding to be treated on the basis of equality. They also include those parties, which were allies of Muslim League-Nun two months ago. Salman Abid said that the chances of political parties getting equal opportunities in the next elections are very low as currently PTI is under scrutiny.

There is currently no sign of abating in the anger of the powerful circles of the country against Imran Khan and his party. Even now they are not allowed to hold jalsa, those who want to hold jalsa for them are arrested.

Even the PTI workers who were demonstrating in favor of Palestine in Lahore were arrested in the ongoing fight between Israel and the Palestinian militant organization Hamas. Despite the court order, they are not allowed to hold a rally, despite getting bail from the courts, these people are not being released. Therefore, the elections are becoming controversial even before the elections.

Pakistan’s prominent political scientist Dr. Rasool Bakhsh Rais told DW that political parties should deal with the people. According to him, there is no real democracy in Pakistan until all political parties are allowed to participate in elections freely.

He said, “Until the barrage of illegal cases against Imran Khan ends, the army does not separate from politics, the judiciary and the media do not get freedom, real democracy cannot develop in Pakistan.”

