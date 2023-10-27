UNGA passes non-binding resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-UN General Assembly passes Jordanian resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted the non-binding resolution, 120 votes for, 14 against, and 45 amendments, as Israel expands ground operations and cuts off communications in Gaza.

Applause as amendment backed by Canada, US fails at UNGA

The amendment would have explicitly condemned Hamas and “the taking of hostages”.

It was introduced by Canada in response to the resolution introduced by a grouping of Arab countries calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”.

The US had also backed the amendment, criticising the original Jordanian-introduced resolution for not explicitly naming Hamas.

Source: Aljazeera