Denmark´s government presents bill to ban the Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA- Denmark´s government on Friday(27 Oct. 2023) presented a modified version of its bill to ban the Quran burnings.

The Scandinavian nation announced plans for a ban after a string of desecrations of Islam´s holy book in Denmark sparked anger in Muslim countries, which the government said posed a threat to national security.

“The bill has been narrowed to specifically target improper treatment of scriptures of significant religious importance,” the justice ministry said in a statement. The bill was originally planned to cover objects of significant religious importance. The text is to be debated by the Danish parliament, the Folketing, on November 14.

Source: thenews

www.shafaqna.com