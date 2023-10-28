English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeaturedOther News

Denmark´s government presents bill to ban the Quran burnings

0

SHAFAQNA- Denmark´s government on Friday(27 Oct. 2023) presented a modified version of its bill to ban the Quran burnings.

The Scandinavian nation announced plans for a ban after a string of desecrations of Islam´s holy book in Denmark sparked anger in Muslim countries, which the government said posed a threat to national security.

“The bill has been narrowed to specifically target improper treatment of scriptures of significant religious importance,” the justice ministry said in a statement. The bill was originally planned to cover objects of significant religious importance. The text is to be debated by the Danish parliament, the Folketing, on November 14.

Source: thenews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sweden deports Iraqi immigrant who burned the holy Quran

asadian

Sweden: Court convicts the Quran burner of hate crimes for first time

asadian

Denmark: Opposition parties to oppose bill banning the Quran burning

asadian

Qatar strongly condemns tearing the Quran in Netherlands

asadian

Türkiye condemns attacks against the Quran in Netherlands

asadian

Netherlands: The Quran torn by Islamophobic group given to Turkish Embassy

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.