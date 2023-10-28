More than 1 million Palestinian children are living through “pure horror” in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-More than 1 million Palestinian children and their parents are living through “pure horror” in Gaza, says humanitarian group Save the Children.

Israel says its ground troops are fighting inside Gaza as it subjects the besieged territory to the heaviest bombardment since the war began. Hamas says its fighters have confronted Israeli troops in various locations.

International media and aid agencies say they lost contact with staff in Gaza amid a near-total communications blackout.

At least 7,703 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7; More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Source: Aljazeera