Al-Araby: Residents of Sinai returning to their villages to prevent Gazans migration

SHAFAQNA– Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote: Politicians and public figures in Egypt have demanded the return of thousands of migrants of Sinai Peninsula to their towns and villages in Rafah and Sheikh Zuwaid as part of the measures to prevent any forced migration of residents of the Gaza Strip to those areas.

According to Shafaqna, this website wrote: “Mohammed Esmat Seif Al-Dawla”, Founder of “Egyptians’ movement against Zionism” told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “Returning the people of Rafah and Sheikh Zuwayd to their lands, homes and cities at the international borders with Palestine is a strong fortress against the occupation forces in case of any venture to enter Egypt’s borders to implement their plans forcibly.

Saif Al-Dawla added: “there are several missions to confront genocide and forced migration and dangerous violation against the sovereignty and national security of Egypt, the first of which is immediate dispatch of more Egyptian armed forces to the international borders without paying any attention to the restrictions and agreements”.

Abdel-Shafi, an Egyptian Professor of political sciences, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “Talking about America’s position regarding forced migration is obvious, and it is not the first time that such an issue is proposed. Official documents about the plans of migrating Palestinian refugees to this region have been issued by the USA.”

See text of the news in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com