English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Sheikh Al-Azhar: Israel practices blind terrorism/ History will not have mercy on those who sit on their hands in defense of Palestine

0

SHAFAQNA In Egypt, Sheikh Al-Azhar called on the world to “immediately stop” the heavy bombings of the Gaza Strip by Israel and accused Israel of “practicing blind terrorism” while condemning the attacks of this regime.

According to Shafaqna, WAFA News Agency wrote: Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb pointed out these issues in a statement that was issued after cutting off all communications throughout the Gaza Strip and heavy bombardment of these regions.

In this statement, El-Tayeb told: “What the ruthless Zionist occupiers practices now, from heavy bombardment, massacre and electricity cuts and internet outage, is blind terrorism”.

He emphasized in this statement: “What Israel is doing in Gaza is obvious violation of all legal and humanitarian charters.” Sheikh Al-Azhar “called on the world to condemn Israel’s actions and adopt decisive measures to immediately stop these aggressions and continued: the history will not have mercy on those who sit on their hands in defense of the innocent Palestinians and those who support the continuation of this Zionist terrorism”.

Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb maintained: “It is necessary for the Arab and Islamic Ummah and all liberals in the world to show solidarity in order to create an immediate solution for saving the oppressed people against whom an unprecedented crime against humanity is committed in the history.”

Text of the news in the Palestinian News and Information agency-WAFA.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hakim: International community bears responsibility for suffering of women & children in Gaza

asadian

Regional Expert: “Israel Cannot Annex Gaza”

asadian

Al-Shalaldeh: Palestine to file “complaint against Netanyahu in Hague for accusation of genocide”

asadian

WHO: There are no security guarantees for delivering aid to hospitals in north Gaza

asadian

Former Diplomat: Possibility of an “Immediate Ceasefire” Exists

asadian

UN: At least 42% of housing units in Gaza destroyed or damaged by Israeli air raids

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.