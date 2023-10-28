Sheikh Al-Azhar: Israel practices blind terrorism/ History will not have mercy on those who sit on their hands in defense of Palestine

SHAFAQNA– In Egypt, Sheikh Al-Azhar called on the world to “immediately stop” the heavy bombings of the Gaza Strip by Israel and accused Israel of “practicing blind terrorism” while condemning the attacks of this regime.

According to Shafaqna, WAFA News Agency wrote: Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb pointed out these issues in a statement that was issued after cutting off all communications throughout the Gaza Strip and heavy bombardment of these regions.

In this statement, El-Tayeb told: “What the ruthless Zionist occupiers practices now, from heavy bombardment, massacre and electricity cuts and internet outage, is blind terrorism”.

He emphasized in this statement: “What Israel is doing in Gaza is obvious violation of all legal and humanitarian charters.” Sheikh Al-Azhar “called on the world to condemn Israel’s actions and adopt decisive measures to immediately stop these aggressions and continued: the history will not have mercy on those who sit on their hands in defense of the innocent Palestinians and those who support the continuation of this Zionist terrorism”.

Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb maintained: “It is necessary for the Arab and Islamic Ummah and all liberals in the world to show solidarity in order to create an immediate solution for saving the oppressed people against whom an unprecedented crime against humanity is committed in the history.”

