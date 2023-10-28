The world’s best universities for 2024 revealed

SHAFAQNA- The Times Higher Education ranking of the world’s universities was published in 2024.

According to the Times’ official ranking database, this table includes 1904 universities in 108 countries and regions.

This table is based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators and measures the performance of an academic institution in five areas, including “teaching”, “research environment”, “research quality”, “industry” and “international outlook”. Is.

This year’s rankings analysed more than 134 million documents in 16.5 million research journals and included survey responses from 68,402 researchers worldwide. In total, The Times Institute collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.

Trusted by students, professors, governments and industry experts around the world, the 2024 rankings show how the landscape of global higher education is changing.

Looking at the latest rankings, Oxford University remains at the top for the eighth year running, but other world-class universities in the top five have seen changes in their rankings. For example, Stanford University has moved up to second place and Harvard University has moved up to fourth place.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has moved up two places to third this year, and the University of Cambridge has dropped to fifth place from third last year.

The highest new entry in this year’s ranking is the Catholic University of Italy, which moves up from 350 to 301. However, the majority of institutions entering the rankings for the first time this year are in Asia.

The United States has the largest number of institutions overall, with 169, and the largest number of institutions in the top 200, with 56 universities. India is now the fourth most represented country with 91 institutions, overtaking China with 86.

Four countries appear in the ranking for the first time, all of them in Europe. The inclusion of Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Armenia reverses last year’s trend of these countries being represented in the world rankings.

It is worth noting that Stanford University is the best university in terms of education. While the universities of Oxford and Cambridge are at the top in terms of research environment, MIT University is also the best in terms of research quality.

The University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates scored highest in the international perspective, while 28 institutions scored 100 in the sector index.

In addition to the 1,904 ranked institutions, a further 769 universities are listed with ‘reporter’ status, i.e. they submitted data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to be ranked and agreed to appear as reporters in the final table.

Source: Times Higher Education

www.shafaqna.com