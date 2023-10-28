UNRWA: Israel Destroys Gaza’s Bakeries

SHAFAQNA- Israeli bombs have targeted and destroyed 10 out of 50 bakeries supported by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The UN’s agency has warned against “catastrophic” food shortages due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip caused by Israeli policies.

Importantly, “Israel’s” refusal to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip has resulted in operational difficulties for the Agency’s vehicles which transport flour to the remaining bakeries in the besieged Strip.

It is worth noting that the 40 remaining bakeries are responsible for providing bread for more than 2 million Palestinians who currently live in dire conditions due to the 21-day tightened siege.

People in Gaza line up for long hours to receive bread, which has become the main source of nutrition for hundreds of thousands of people

Source: almayadeen