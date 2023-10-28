English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

USA: Biden refused to meet Muslim Americans publicly critical of Gaza policy

0

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden refused to meet Muslim Americans who have been publicly critical of the administration’s position on the Israel-Palestine war.

According to a source in the State Department, hours before a meeting between Biden and a group of Muslim Americans, several activists had urged a group of advocates to boycott the meeting to make it clear that the Muslim community was not going to accept the administration’s excuses for its unflinching support of what experts are saying is a genocide of Palestinians.

“There was no purpose for this meeting,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous, told MEE. ​​“The Biden Administration also refused to speak to anyone that publicly disagreed or criticised them,” the source said.

Source: middleeasteye

Related posts

Israel detains 20 Palestinian women in West Bank

asadian

UNRWA: Israel Destroys Gaza’s Bakeries

asadian

Gaza: More than 1 million Palestinian children are living through “pure horror”

asadian

Palestinian Health Ministry: 166 unsafe births occur daily in Gaza

asadian

UN: General Assembly passes resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza

asadian

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding operations’ in Gaza as bombing increases

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.