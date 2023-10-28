USA: Biden refused to meet Muslim Americans publicly critical of Gaza policy

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden refused to meet Muslim Americans who have been publicly critical of the administration’s position on the Israel-Palestine war.

According to a source in the State Department, hours before a meeting between Biden and a group of Muslim Americans, several activists had urged a group of advocates to boycott the meeting to make it clear that the Muslim community was not going to accept the administration’s excuses for its unflinching support of what experts are saying is a genocide of Palestinians.

“There was no purpose for this meeting,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous, told MEE. ​​“The Biden Administration also refused to speak to anyone that publicly disagreed or criticised them,” the source said.

Source: middleeasteye