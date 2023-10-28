Dubai Autodrome eliminates CO2 emissions equivalent to 965 trucks

SHAFAQNA- As part of its ongoing efforts to be a sustainable venue, Dubai Autodrome has eliminated 4,544 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the past 12 months through its solar panel project, while nearly a quarter of all unused solar energy has been fed back into Dubai’s electricity grid to help the communities of the UAE.

According to Construction Week, this figure is equivalent to the removal of 965 trucks per year or the charging of 552,844,819 smartphones, which will benefit the Dubai Autodrome since the launch of its solar project a year ago.



Source: Construction Week

