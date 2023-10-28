London: World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023

SHAFAQNA- The 15th edition of the World Halal Business Conference Circuit (WHBC) 2023 kicks off in London, United Kingdom today (28 Oct. 2023). Hosted by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia (MITI Malaysia), and organised by Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC), this esteemed industry event serves as a global platform for Halal thought leadership and knowledge sharing within the Halal economy.

This event brings together major industry sectors, offering a comprehensive platform for Halal stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Source: tribune-intl