Space: Tonight “Moon & Jupiter” Meet

From New York, the Moon and Jupiter will be visible shortly after rising above the eastern horizon around 10 p.m. According to In the Sky, they will appear below the horizon at around 11:52am. EDT (0200 GMT) on Tuesday, before stopping around 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT). Jupiter will be just above and to the right of the Moon. Space reported.



Both the Moon and Jupiter are in the constellation Aires during the approach and conjunction. The Moon is in its waning phase, with about 64% of the Moon’s disk illuminated by the Sun as it approaches. Jupiter appears just 3 degrees from the Moon, two fingers at arm’s length.

At about the same time as approach, the two celestial bodies also approach each other in an order astronomers call a conjunction, meaning they share the celestial equivalent of longitude in the sky, known as direct ascension.