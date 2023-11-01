Human Rights expert: Number of prisoners in Iraq necessitates general amnesty

SHAFAQNA– A human rights expert in Iraq stated: “The number of inmates in prisons has exceeded 68,000, while the number of detainees in detention centers is over 20,000.”

According to Shafaqna, forat News reported: “Fadil Al-Ghrawi” added in a statement: “The high number of prisoners and detainees has led to severe overcrowding in prisons, especially given that their capacity does not correspond to the current numbers, with some prisons reaching 300% overcrowding.”

He pointed out the problems and challenges in this case, especially in terms of health, and urged the government and parliament to approve alternative sentencing laws, a general amnesty law, and the expansion of the scope of non-harmful offenders for the security of the country, society, and the rights of citizens, for reintegration into society, reducing prison overcrowding, and reducing the budget allocated to this case.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com