SHAFAQNA-Israel detains 20 Palestinian women in West Bank escalation.

Female writers, journalists and former detainees will be used as bargaining chip in prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas, says rights group

The Israeli army has escalated its detentions of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as popular anger over its deadly air strikes on Gaza continues for the third week.

In the aftermath of the surprise Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October, which killed 1,400 people, the Israeli army has unleashed a ferocious campaign against Palestinians in occupied territories.

In addition to the aerial bombardment of Gaza, which has so far left 7,703 Palestinian killed, concurrent measures in the occupied West Bank have included the killings of dozens of Palestinians, by both Israeli soldiers and settlers, and the detention of hundreds.

Those detained included 20 Palestinian women, according to the media spokeswoman for the Palestine Centre for Prisoner Studies, Amina al-Taweel. Some of the detained women have been released under the condition of house arrest and others transferred to administrative detention.

Source: middleeasteye