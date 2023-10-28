Gaza & Lebanon Resistance rockets targeted several Israeli occupation military bases

£SHAFAQNA-Gaza and Lebanon Resistance rockets targeted several Israeli occupation military bases.

The Resistance factions targeted several Israeli settlements and military gatherings today.

Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades said on Saturday that they targeted “Tel Aviv” and several Israeli occupation settlements in response to the continued Israeli massacres against civilians in Gaza.

In a statement, the Resistance group added that its rockets and mortars also targeted Israeli military gatherings in “Zikim,” “Ashkelon,” and “Mivtahim,” in addition to “Erez” and “Sofa”.

Furthermore, they confirmed striking Israeli military vehicles in the vicinity of al-Atatra neighborhood in Beit Lahia, northwest Gaza.

The Resistance group also announced targeting Israeli military gatherings in “Kissufim”, which activated sirens in the settlement, and an army vehicles depot this morning.

Lebanon Resistance targeted several Israeli occupation military bases near the Lebanese border using a range of different weapons.

According to the Resistance’s Military Media, the Risha site and al-Jardah point were targeted with artillery and appropriate weapons, resulting in confirmed hits and casualties.

Additionally, Lebanon Resistance launched guided missiles and other appropriate weapons at al-Abbad site, destroying most of its essential technical hardware. Finally, al-Marj outpost was targeted with appropriate weapons while the Lebanese Resistance confirmed direct and precise hits.

Source: almayadeen