UN hosts special meeting on Afghan women

SHAFAQNA- A meeting about the situation of Afghan women was held at the United Nations, during “Women, Peace and Security” week, .

Participants in the meeting criticized the restrictions against women in Afghanistan and said that women are systematically excluded from society.

“For two years now, the de facto authorities denied women and girls rights including to education, work, movement, and assembly,” said Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women.

some former government officials who participated in the meeting emphasized the importance of women’s presence in meetings related to Afghanistan.

“Bring women to the table if there is negotiation or there is an engagement or whatever please bring women to the table and do not talk on behalf of Afghan women, they can talk themselves,” said Habiba Sarabi, former minister of women.

“Afghan women have faced many challenges and hardships over the past two years, but they have not been passive victims of their circumstances, instead they have been active advocates demanding change and couragously standing up for their rights and refusing to be silent,” said Adela Raz, former Afghan ambassador in Washington.

