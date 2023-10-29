Afghanistan: Increased public concerns following attack on Shia sports club

SHAFAQNA– Since the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, terrorist attacks against the Hazara Shia community in the country have continued, often seen as part of the ongoing “Hazaras’ genocide.”

According to Shafqna Afghanistan, in the most recent incident, around 7:30 PM on a Friday evening, a powerful explosion rocked the “Dasht-e-Barchi” area in western Kabul.

The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard in various parts of western Kabul, and in the vicinity of the blast site, houses trembled severely.

This explosion targeted the “ Mellat boxing club ” in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in western Kabul. Reports from several hospitals in western Kabul indicate that at least six people were killed, and 11 others were wounded in this explosion.

Local sources informed Shafqna’s correspondent that this explosion occurred while more than 50 young athletes were practicing “boxing”in this Shia sports club.

According to these sources, the victims of this explosion were all youths aged between 14 and 22, who were preparing for sports competitions at the city level in Kabul.

Due to the intensity of this explosion and extensive damage to nearby buildings and houses, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of casualties and injuries.

Sports equipment destroyed in the explosion at a Shia sports club in western Kabul.

This sports club is located inside a large shopping center called “Peyvand Market ,” and the explosion and subsequent fire caused significant damage to this shopping center as well.

According to information received by Shafqna’s correspondent, the injured from this explosion were transferred to private hospitals in western Kabul, and after the Taliban arrived, they sealed off the blast site, not allowing anyone to approach, take photos, or record videos of the area.

“The Silence of Security Institutions and Taliban Authorities”

As of now, there is no official, accurate, or final casualty count for the explosion at the “ Mellat boxing club” in western Kabul.

Contrary to usual practice, the Taliban police in Kabul and the Interior Ministry of the group have remained silent about this explosion, not officially confirming its occurrence.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s spokesman in Kabul, has only spoken to the private television channel “Tolo News” about this explosion, and no other official statement or information has been released by the Interior Ministry and the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Taliban.

Previously, the Taliban’s police spokesman in Kabul used to provide information about any security events in the city on their official Facebook page.

Apart from this, the senior officials of the Taliban, as the current rulers of Afghanistan, have not issued any statements condemning this explosion or expressing sympathy with the victims.

Today, two days after this explosion occurred, the Taliban’s leadership office, the office of the Prime Minister, the offices of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Taliban, and other senior figures of this group have not condemned the explosion at the “ Mellat boxing club” in western Kabul and have not expressed solidarity with the victims.

Taliban-controlled state media, including Bakhtar News Agency and National Television of Afghanistan, have also not published any news or reports about this explosion.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com