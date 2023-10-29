Gaza Siege: Israeli Air-Ground Attacks Continued Overnight

SHAFAQNA- Israeli air and ground attacks continue on Gaza overnight. overnight. Telecommunications gradually being restored to the Gaza Strip after a communications blackout cut the enclave off from the rest of the world. Israeli air and ground attacks continue on Gaza overnight.

At least three Palestinians killed in overnight Israel raids in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu says the war in Gaza will be “long and difficult”, with Israel intensifying its aerial raids and progressing to the “next phase” of operations. Hamas’s Leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, says the group is ready for an “immediate” prisoner swap with Israel. At least 8,005 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

Source: aljazeera